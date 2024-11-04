Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,377 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $25.11.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

