Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.