BSW Wealth Partners Buys 244 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.81.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $209.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.03 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

