BSW Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

