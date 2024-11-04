Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$33.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ARE. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.57.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.