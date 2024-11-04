Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$33.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARE. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.57.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 494,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.44, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.30 and a twelve month high of C$28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.