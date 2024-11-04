Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $1,033,669.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $388,264.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $37,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,261 shares of company stock worth $13,874,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

