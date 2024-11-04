Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.86. 2,415,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,748,497. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

