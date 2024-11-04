Capitol Family Office Inc. Sells 4,931 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capitol Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 6.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $3,412,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 17.3% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $78.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.