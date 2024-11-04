Cardano Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.65 billion and approximately $259.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.77 or 0.03586893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00034296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,106,473 coins and its circulating supply is 34,995,041,872 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

