Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.750-7.900 EPS.

Shares of CAH traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $119.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,491.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

