Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $79.55 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.92 and a 52 week high of $81.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

