Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 64,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 316,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

