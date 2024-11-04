Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
