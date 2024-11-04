Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.