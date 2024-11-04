Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $379.63 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $403.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.56.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

