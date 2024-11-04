Catizen (CATI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.27 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Catizen has a market cap of $82.27 million and approximately $50.34 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,312.28 or 1.00926923 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.90 or 1.00676677 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,775,770 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 279,775,770 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.28471942 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $46,865,626.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

