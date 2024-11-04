CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0255 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $20.55 million and $823,403.07 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02621606 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $794,034.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

