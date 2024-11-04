Centennial Bank AR Has $5.07 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Centennial Bank AR trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.3% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $138.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

