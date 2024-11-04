Centennial Bank AR Invests $250,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.71 and a 1-year high of $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

