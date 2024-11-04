Centennial Bank AR Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Centennial Bank AR lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

