Centennial Bank AR Sells 1,077 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Centennial Bank AR reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.