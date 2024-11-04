Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $11.09 on Monday, reaching $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,779. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

