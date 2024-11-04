Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

