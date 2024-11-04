Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $366.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $424.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

