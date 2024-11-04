Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $366.49 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $424.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

