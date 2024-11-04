Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.47.

Charter Communications stock opened at $372.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.37. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $422.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

