Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after buying an additional 1,316,901 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,808,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Affirm by 2,305.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock worth $4,554,288. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

