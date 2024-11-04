Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 7,122 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after buying an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,594,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after acquiring an additional 480,848 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,895,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

