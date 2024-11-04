Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.47 and last traded at $58.07. 1,892,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,974,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 111.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

