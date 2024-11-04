Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.420-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.7 %

CHD traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $102.96. 1,232,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,865. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $86.23 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

Church & Dwight last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

