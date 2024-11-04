Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

