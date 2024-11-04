Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $66,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 226.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 52,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,545,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,653 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 104,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

CSCO opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.