Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Price

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Open Text stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Open Text has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in Open Text by 5.1% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 15,702,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,415,000 after purchasing an additional 767,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,693,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,479 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,536,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,325,000 after acquiring an additional 867,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,021,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,390,000 after acquiring an additional 599,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

