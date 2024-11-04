Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 913,231 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,106,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

