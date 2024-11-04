Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

