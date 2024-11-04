Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

