Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 3,144 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

