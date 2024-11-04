Civic (CVC) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Civic (CVC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $117.97 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

