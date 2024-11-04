Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,370 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

