Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,957,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

