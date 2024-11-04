Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $41.92 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

