Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.14 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

