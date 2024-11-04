Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

