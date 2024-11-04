Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $645,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after acquiring an additional 331,808 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,518,000 after acquiring an additional 172,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 273.92, a P/E/G ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.