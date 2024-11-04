Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $846,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $303.13 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 439.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.85 and its 200-day moving average is $307.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

