Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco
Cogeco Stock Up 0.9 %
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.