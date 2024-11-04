Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday.

Cogeco Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CGO traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$60.55. 14,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$44.62 and a 52-week high of C$62.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.96. The firm has a market cap of C$478.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

