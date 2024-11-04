Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Post accounts for about 1.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $109.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $118.96.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

