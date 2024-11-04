Cohen Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $542,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 94,079.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $676.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $793.52 and a 200 day moving average of $896.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $631.17 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

