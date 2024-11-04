Cohen Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,874 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in BHP Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5,577.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

