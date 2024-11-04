Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $242.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.48 and its 200 day moving average is $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.31 and a twelve month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

