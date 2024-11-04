Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

COHU stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 558.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

